It is worth climbing to the upper part of the Great Temple to gain a sense of the enormity of a structure that would once have occupied 7000 sq m. It is also worth pausing to sit on the steps at the back of the platform: from here there is a grand view of the Colonnaded Street below – a pageant of colour and activity as camels, mules, tourists and the odd tunic-wearing centurion pass along the ancient pavement.