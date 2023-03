The Basin is an area just beyond Qasr Al Bint where the main wadi widens at the bottom of the valley. The area, which houses the two restaurants (Basin Restaurant and Nabataean Tent Restaurant), makes a handy pause point before the ascent to the Monastery. This is also the access point for the so-called backdoor to Petra and is where most of the four-legged transport congregates for further-flung points of the Ancient City.