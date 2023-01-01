Kharazeh Canyon, one of the mighty incisions in Jebel Umm Al Ishrin, is a popular hiking destination. Guides and agencies offer a day hike (around seven hours) from the Rest House in Rum village combining Rakhabat Canyon with Kharazeh Canyon. A head for heights and an ability (or at least willingness!) to abseil for 40m is necessary to complete the route through Kharazeh Canyon. Path finding through the myriad branches of these canyons is challenging, so a guide is recommended.