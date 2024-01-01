Rakhabat Canyon

Wadi Rum

Close to Rum village, the labyrinthine siqs of Rakhabat Canyon give access to the heart of Jebel Umm Al Ishrin.

  • Burdah Rock Bridge

    Burdah Rock Bridge

    8.65 MILES

    The largest of Rum's three arches is the Burdah Rock Bridge, precariously perched about 80m above surrounding rock. There’s a precipitous hike to the…

  • Khazali siq at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

    Khazali Siq

    3.51 MILES

    An easy siq to explore is the narrow fissure that cuts into Jebel Khazali. You can explore on foot for about 150m, far enough to appreciate the cool shade…

  • Al Hasany Dunes

    Al Hasany Dunes

    1.35 MILES

    While there are dunes in several places around Wadi Rum, the most striking are the red sands that bank up against Jebel Umm Ulaydiyya. If you are on a 4WD…

  • Main entrance gate of Aqaba Fortress.

    Aqaba Fort

    26.07 MILES

    The fort (currently closed for renovation with no set reopening date) was built between 1510 and 1517, as attested by the Arabic inscriptions inside the…

  • View from Jebel Rum in wadi rum desert.

    Jebel Rum

    2.1 MILES

    The western flank of Wadi Rum is formed by Jebel Rum (1754m), which towers over Rum village. It is a popular destination for scramblers and climbers who…

  • Morning view on the North beach of Eilat, Israel.

    North Beach

    28.61 MILES

    Pebbly North Beach and its promenade are often very crowded – for some people, that's one of the main draws. This is by far the most popular place in…

  • Jebel Umm Al Ishrin, Wadi Rum Desert

    Jebel Umm Al Ishrin

    1.4 MILES

    The deeply crevassed ‘Mother of Twenty’, a 20-domed mountain forming the east flank of Wadi Rum, is connected to the Seven Pillars of Wisdom formation…

1. Kharazeh Canyon

0.92 MILES

Kharazeh Canyon, one of the mighty incisions in Jebel Umm Al Ishrin, is a popular hiking destination. Guides and agencies offer a day hike (around seven…

2. Lawrence’s Spring

1.08 MILES

This spring, on the edge of the open sands, is a regular stop on the 4WD circuit. Alternatively, it can be reached on a soft sand hike from the Rest House…

3. Nabataean Temple

1.29 MILES

On a small hill in Rum village, about 400m behind the Rest House (follow the telephone poles), are the limited ruins of a 2000-year-old temple, dedicated…

8. Ain Abu Aineh

2.23 MILES

Often mistaken for Lawrence’s Spring, the ‘Father of Aineh Spring’ is piped down the mountain into a large tank for Bedouin sheep, goats and camels. Look…