The south decumanus at Jerash once served as the Roman town's main east–west axis. At the eastern end is the modern mosque. Take the left fork from the street's western end up to what might be termed ‘Church Hill’, where a number of ancient churches lie in ruins. The path that runs between the South Theatre and the Temple of Artemis offers a good vantage point of the south decumanus' double colonnade stretching to the south.