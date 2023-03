Built in about AD 115, the North Gate is an impressive full stop at the northern limit of the Jerash ruins. Commissioned by Claudius Severus, who built the road to Pella, it still makes a fine, if somewhat neglected, frame for the cardo maximus, which stretches in all its glory along the entire length of the ancient city.

If you’ve reached the North Gate, you deserve a pat on the back because very few visitors bother to walk this far.