Journey to Jerusalem

For those interested in exploring their Jewish ancestry, head to the Kotel administration building to try out this computer-based multimedia program. Users choose varying locations for every 400 years of history (based on general migratory patterns of Jewish diaspora communities) and are then shown short movies describing life in Jerusalem and, depending on the choice, other locations like Rome, Babylon, Egypt, Yemen, Ethiopia or Israel. Short films follow, including animation and dramatic reenactments with actors. Only in English.