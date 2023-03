Food and clothing vendors are framed by soaring vaults in this mid-14th-century shopping arcade. The part closest to Al Wad St dates from the Crusader period; the Mamluks extended it in the middle of the 14th century. A cotton bazaar once stood here, though these days lamps, souvenirs, snacks and bric-a-brac are on sale, creating an atmospheric diversion for visitors to the Muslim Quarter.