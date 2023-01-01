Western Wall Tunnels

Top choice in Jerusalem

Tourists visit the site of excavations in the Western Wall tunnels, on October 22, 2009 in Jerusalem?s old city, during a tour organized by the Israeli Government Press Office to deny claims that the Israeli Antiquity Authority is conducting excavations underneath the al-Aqsa mosque compound. AFP PHOTO/ MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP/Getty Images

Guided tours of the Western Wall tunnels offer an entirely different perspective on Herod's epic construction: visitors are led along a 488m passage following the northern extension of the Wall. The excavated tunnel burrows down to the original street level, allowing visitors to tread the same ground as the ancients. Guides give fascinating insights into how these mighty walls were erected – Herod's stonemasons chiselled blocks up to 14m long and weighing almost 600 tons apiece.

You can only visit the tunnels on guided tours (Hebrew and English multiple times a day; French, Spanish and Russian less regularly in summer only), which take about 75 minutes and must be booked in advance. These tours are very popular and fill up fast – try to book at least a week ahead.

Suggest an Edit