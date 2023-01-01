To the local Jewish community, the reconstructed Hurva Synagogue is a symbol of resilience. The earliest synagogue on this spot was wrecked in the early 18th century, and its 19th-century successor fell during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. The broad-domed edifice standing today was dedicated in 2010, and the best reason to visit is to clamber up the tower for peerless views of the Jewish Quarter's rooftops. It also has the world's largest Torah Ark.

The Hurva Synagogue is included in a combined ticket (adult/child 60/45NIS) of Jewish Quarter sights; enquire at the tourist office.