Herodian Quarter Museum

Descend to Jerusalem's ancient bones at this small subterranean museum. Among its impressively intact archaeological sites is a 600-sq-m Herodian-era mansion, complete with ritual baths, thought to have belonged to a high priest. Other displays provide a tantalising portal to the past: one mosaic shows evidence of fire damage, thought to date to the conflagration at the First Temple site. It's worth grabbing an audio guide (5NIS).

The museum is one of the sites included in the combined ticket (adult/child 60/45NIS) for the Jewish Quarter.