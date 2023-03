The beating heart of the Old City's Jewish Quarter, Hurva Sq thrums with life: tourists rustle heritage maps of the city, children scamper around the plaza, and monochrome-clad families sweep to the synagogue. With fast-food restaurants, classy jewellery and Judaica boutiques, and lots of outdoor seating, Hurva Sq is a good place to catch your breath between museums.

The reconstructed Hurva Synagogue stands on the western side of the square.