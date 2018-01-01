Welcome to Miyajima
Besides this feted view, Miyajima has some good hikes on sacred Misen, temples, and cheeky deer that do what they want, when they want, and will eat your map (or JR Pass) right out of your pocket if you're not careful.
Top experiences in Miyajima
Miyajima activities
Private Full Day Hiroshima Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel in Hiroshima City at 10am by your English-speaking driver and be transferred to Miyajima Island. You will then visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Itsukushima Shrine. Your English speaking guide will show you the proper manners to visit Japanese shrines.Then, after visiting the shrine, you will walk along the local traditional food street where there are many food stands. Here you can decide to have lunch. *Please note: lunch will be on your own. After your visit in Miyajima, you will be transferred back to Hiroshima where you will visit the Peace Memorial Park and the A-Dome. At Peace Memorial Park, you will have a chance to offer your own paper cranes to pray for peace.Arrive at 4pm to your hotel in Hiroshima, where the tour will conclude.
Private Miyajma Rickshaw Tour
When making your booking, select which time between 9:30am to 5:30pm you wish to begin. At the designated departure time, meet your local private guide at the Miyajima Ferry Terminal where you board the rickshaw. As you start pedaling, listen as your guide provides detailed history of Miyajima Island, one of the three most scenic spots in Japan and site of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Itsukushima Shrine. The shrine is built over water and famous for its floating red torii gate.Depending on the season, Miyajima is also famous for pink cherry blossoms in the spring and orange maple trees in the fall. The tours described below are sample routes. They may be customized based on your preferred start and end point, the length of your tour, and your personal points of interests.30- to 45-Minute OptionCruise right from the ferry terminal to the center of Miyajima's charming townhouse-filled street and old-fashioned shopping arcade. Continuing on the path along the waterfront, enjoy the great view of the large, orange torii in the water, in front of the Itsukushima Shrine. Going behind the shrine to the Momijidani, you are guaranteed to see colorful foliage in the autumn.1-Hour OptionTravel along the most scenic spots and streets of Miyajima. Start in the townhouse-filled street, then take in a waterfront view overlooking the bay with its huge, orange torii and the Itsukushima Shrine. After leaving the crowded tourist area, head for a quiet, secluded temple at the bottom of the mountain. Return to the ferry terminal by passing through the oldest part of town, noted for its stone walls.2-Hour OptionSame as the 1-hour option, plus: retrace your steps through the small shopping arcade and town houses to reach the ferry terminal.
Japanese Cultural Experience set of 3
Take 10 min ferry ride to Miyajima and feel the history. okeiko Japan Miyajima is located in Tokujuji Temple in Miyajima island. As a Zen temple you will enjoy the peaceful, relaxing and traditional atmosphere. Enjoy our rich Japanese garden, too. Garden includes tukubai( washbasin, chiriana (dust bin) and tobiishi (stepping stone) that is essential for tea room. Staff wearing traditional wear welcome you. Class will start at 10:30am and 13:30pm. The lessons include Japanese calligraphy, tea ceremony and Japanese cooking. Each class will take 30min, 90min in total. In Japanese calligraphy lesson, you can choose the Kanji of your liking and write it yourself. You can take your artwork with you. For Tea ceremony, you will see the performance of Tea master preparing Maccha for you, and experience how to make your own tea. Sweets are always accompanies with maccha tea. In the cooking class, menu will change seasonally, We can make an arrangement for vegetarian. You can take home recipe with you so that you can try it at home.
Private Day Tour of Kintaikyo Bridge and Itsukushima Shrine with a Local Guide from Hiroshima
You will be picked up at your hotel in Hiroshima at 9:00 AM and then leave for the Kintaikyo Bridge, one of the most unique bridges in Japan with a long history. The construction of wooden bridge is very unique and original and has been designated as a Japanese National Scenic Spot in 1922. Later travel to Miyajima Island as one of the most scenic destination in Japan. Visit the famous Itsukushima Shrine, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was built up to the current form by Taira-no-Kiyomori in the 12th century. The location of this shrine is very unique with the great red gate called "Torii" in the ocean. Be amazed the beauty of the contrast between blue ocean and red gate. When it comes to low tide, you can get close to this gate by walking seabed. It's an option for you to take Miyajima Rope-way to the highest mountain in Miyajima at your own expense. Enjoy the 360 panoramic view. Ttere is Reika-do eternal fire hall at the top of this mountain. The fire of this hall continues to fire for about 1200 years and the fire was used to light the flame of peace in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.The tour concludes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for your onward journey in the beautiful city of Hiroshima.
Private Hiroshima Custom Full-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
Your tour starts with pickup in central Hiroshima by chartered vehicle with your driver, as well as a private guide, if option selected when booking. You can customize your itinerary to your own preferences. Perhaps head to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, and then take a ferry ride to Miyajima, an island located less than an hour from the city and known for its giant torii gate that guards the UNESCO-listed Itsukushima Shrine. Admire the 5-story pagoda, and maybe have lunch here before returning to Hiroshima on the ferry. Enjoy the convenience of sightseeing with just your private party, meaning you don't have to wait on or hurry for other passengers. Your experience ends with drop-off in the Hiroshima city center. This private tour allows you to select the vehicle that is most suitable for your group size: limousine, van, or bus.
Hiroshima one day private walking Tour
You could visit two world heritages in one day with our guide. In this tour, you could visit both Miyajima(Itsukushima shrine) and atomic bomb dome. Sample itinerary is as follows.(Since it is private tour, we will do our best for you to customize for you.)We meetup at your hotel or train station on 9am. Then move to Miyajima by public train and ferry. It takes about 1 hour. When we reach to Miyajima, we are welcomed by local deer and head for beautiful shrine(Itsukushima shrine). After 15 minutes walking, we get to beautiful Itsukushima shrine and enjoy in that shrine. That shrine is built on the ocean, you may feel calm and mysterious atmosphere. While we go back to ferry station, we pass by Kiyomori street and see many stores and eat lunch. After lunch, we move to atomic bomb dome and peace memorial museum. We will pray world's peace and finish one day tour.