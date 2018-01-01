Private Miyajma Rickshaw Tour

When making your booking, select which time between 9:30am to 5:30pm you wish to begin. At the designated departure time, meet your local private guide at the Miyajima Ferry Terminal where you board the rickshaw. As you start pedaling, listen as your guide provides detailed history of Miyajima Island, one of the three most scenic spots in Japan and site of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Itsukushima Shrine. The shrine is built over water and famous for its floating red torii gate.Depending on the season, Miyajima is also famous for pink cherry blossoms in the spring and orange maple trees in the fall. The tours described below are sample routes. They may be customized based on your preferred start and end point, the length of your tour, and your personal points of interests.30- to 45-Minute OptionCruise right from the ferry terminal to the center of Miyajima's charming townhouse-filled street and old-fashioned shopping arcade. Continuing on the path along the waterfront, enjoy the great view of the large, orange torii in the water, in front of the Itsukushima Shrine. Going behind the shrine to the Momijidani, you are guaranteed to see colorful foliage in the autumn.1-Hour OptionTravel along the most scenic spots and streets of Miyajima. Start in the townhouse-filled street, then take in a waterfront view overlooking the bay with its huge, orange torii and the Itsukushima Shrine. After leaving the crowded tourist area, head for a quiet, secluded temple at the bottom of the mountain. Return to the ferry terminal by passing through the oldest part of town, noted for its stone walls.2-Hour OptionSame as the 1-hour option, plus: retrace your steps through the small shopping arcade and town houses to reach the ferry terminal.