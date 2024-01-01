Here you'll find folk art, ceramics, sumi-e (ink brush paintings) and more in a cluster of hillside buildings. Toyama's free Museum Bus (10 minutes, hourly from 10.30am to 4.30pm) can get you here from in front of the Toyama Excel Hotel Tōkyū.
Toyama Municipal Folkcraft Village
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
