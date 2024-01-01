Toyama Municipal Folkcraft Village

Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

Here you'll find folk art, ceramics, sumi-e (ink brush paintings) and more in a cluster of hillside buildings. Toyama's free Museum Bus (10 minutes, hourly from 10.30am to 4.30pm) can get you here from in front of the Toyama Excel Hotel Tōkyū.

