Housing Okinawa's most important war memorials, including the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum, the Peace Memorial Park occupies an appropriately peaceful coastal location in the southern city of Itoman.

To reach the park, take bus 89 from Naha bus terminal to the Itoman bus terminal (¥580, one hour, every 20 minutes), then transfer to bus 82, and get off at Heiwa Kinen-dō Iriguchi (¥470, 30 minutes, hourly).