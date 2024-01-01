Uesugi-jinja Shrine

Northern Honshū (Tōhoku)

LoginSave

In the centre of Matsugasaki-kōen, surrounded by a koi-filled moat, this shrine sits on the land previously occupied by the inner castle during feudal times.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sazae-dō

    Sazae-dō

    28.45 MILES

    Halfway up Iimori-yama, Sazae-dō is a weird and wonderful hidden gem in a Buddhist temple complex. Built in 1796 the 16.5m-high hexagonal wooden structure…

  • Iimori-yama

    Iimori-yama

    28.84 MILES

    On the eastern edge of Aizu is Iimori-yama, the mountain where the White Tigers (Byakkotai) samurai killed themselves during the civil war of 1868. You…

  • Hirashimizu Pottery District

    Hirashimizu Pottery District

    25.92 MILES

    In the 19th century there were dozens of fiery kilns lining the Hazukashi-gawa, turning out beautiful bluish-grey mottled pottery pieces known as nashi…

  • Yamatogawa Sake Brewing Museum

    Yamatogawa Sake Brewing Museum

    21.85 MILES

    Step into the Yamatogawa Sake Brewing Museum to peek inside a kura (mud-walled storehouse) that dates from 1790 and, until 20 years ago, functioned as a…

  • White Tigers Memorial Hall

    White Tigers Memorial Hall

    28.71 MILES

    At the foot of Iimori-yama, this museum tells the story of the dramatic suicides of the teenage samurai who died during the Bōshin civil war of 1868, and…

  • Kitakata Kura-no-Sato

    Kitakata Kura-no-Sato

    22.18 MILES

    This collection of 10 kura (mud-walled storehouses) has been arranged as a small local museum, as well as the obligatory gift shop or two.

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Honshū (Tōhoku) attractions

1. Yamatogawa Sake Brewing Museum

21.85 MILES

Step into the Yamatogawa Sake Brewing Museum to peek inside a kura (mud-walled storehouse) that dates from 1790 and, until 20 years ago, functioned as a…

2. Kitakata Kura-no-Sato

22.18 MILES

This collection of 10 kura (mud-walled storehouses) has been arranged as a small local museum, as well as the obligatory gift shop or two.

3. Hirashimizu Pottery District

25.92 MILES

In the 19th century there were dozens of fiery kilns lining the Hazukashi-gawa, turning out beautiful bluish-grey mottled pottery pieces known as nashi…

4. Sazae-dō

28.45 MILES

Halfway up Iimori-yama, Sazae-dō is a weird and wonderful hidden gem in a Buddhist temple complex. Built in 1796 the 16.5m-high hexagonal wooden structure…

5. White Tigers Memorial Hall

28.71 MILES

At the foot of Iimori-yama, this museum tells the story of the dramatic suicides of the teenage samurai who died during the Bōshin civil war of 1868, and…

6. Iimori-yama

28.84 MILES

On the eastern edge of Aizu is Iimori-yama, the mountain where the White Tigers (Byakkotai) samurai killed themselves during the civil war of 1868. You…