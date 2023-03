In the 19th century there were dozens of fiery kilns lining the Hazukashi-gawa, turning out beautiful bluish-grey mottled pottery pieces known as nashi-seiji (pear skin), but now only a few remain. You can purchase ceramics from a number of local stores, which cater to a steady trade of tour buses. Buses bound for Nishi-Zaō or Geikō-dai run at least hourly from stop 5 outside Yamagata Station to the Hirashimizu stop (¥290, 15 minutes).