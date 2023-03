Accessible from May to October, Yudono-san (1504m) is the spiritual culmination of the Dewa Sanzan trek. Coming from Gas-san it's a short walk from the stream bed at the end of the descent to Yudono-san-jinja.

To finish the pilgrimage, it's a mere 10-minute hike down the mountain to the trailhead at Yudono-san Sanrōsho (湯殿山参籠所), marked by a torii and adjacent to the Sennin-zawa (仙人沢) bus stop.