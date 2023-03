The world's largest jellyfish tank – containing 30 to 40 species at any one time – was given a spark by a Nobel Prize–winning scientist who discovered a fluorescent protein in belt jellyfish and taught the aquarium how to make the jellyfish glow. Ever since, the Aequorea coerulescens have put on a surreal show. From Tsuruoka Station take the bus bound for Yunohama Onsen and get off at the Kamo Suizokukan stop (30 minutes).

The building looks like a streamlined boat pointed towards the ocean.