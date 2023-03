Seven kilometres west of Tsuruoka is this Zen Buddhist temple, complete with five-tier pagoda and large gateway. It dates from the 10th century, when it was dedicated to the Dragon King, guardian of the seas. Near the temple is a more contemporary attraction: the famous jinmen-gyo (human-faced carp). When viewed from above, these curious fish actually do appear to have human faces. From the station take a bus bound for Yunohama Onsen to the Zenpō-ji stop (¥580, 30 minutes).