A curious rock that rests amid aromatic cedars, Tsuzuki-ishi is either a natural formation or a dolmen (primitive tomb). A short, steep hike rewards you with views across the valley, but take heed as bears (and hungry ogres) are reported to lurk in these parts.

    Chūson-ji

    29.65 MILES

    Established in AD 850 by the priest Ennin, the Chūson-ji complex was expanded by the Ōshu Fujiwara family in the 12th century. A total of 300 buildings…

  • Konjiki-dō

    Konjiki-dō

    29.68 MILES

    Gilded and gleaming up to its eaves, with elaborate lacquerwork and mother-of-pearl inlay throughout, the Konjiki-dō, in the Chuson-ji complex, was at the…

  • Goishi Kaigan

    Goishi Kaigan

    28.38 MILES

    This 6km scenic stretch of rocky coastline and picturesque beaches around Ōfunato is home to a number of geological attractions, including Ranboya Gorge,…

  • Tōno Folktale & Storytelling Center

    Tōno Folktale & Storytelling Center

    4.25 MILES

    Housed in the restored ryokan where Yanagita Kunio penned his famous work Legends of Tōno, this evocative museum has audiovisuals of some of the tales and…

  • Jōken-ji

    Jōken-ji

    6.65 MILES

    This peaceful temple is dedicated to the deity image of Obinzuru-sama. Behind the temple is the kappa-buchi pool, where Tōno's famous water sprites lurk…

  • Ippon-matsu

    Ippon-matsu

    24.69 MILES

    More than 70,000 pine trees lined the coastline around Rikuzen-takata until 2011, when all but one were destroyed in the tsunami. That tree, known as the…

  • Iwate-kōen

    Iwate-kōen

    29.91 MILES

    If you head east on foot from the train station along Kaiun-bashi for about 2km, you’ll eventually come to this landscaped park, where Morioka-jō once…

  • Kamaishi Dai-kannon

    Kamaishi Dai-kannon

    24.76 MILES

    In the hills above Kamaishi, this enormous (48.5m) statue of the Goddess of Mercy has witnessed much tragedy below, but remains a source of hope for…

