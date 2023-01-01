Ippon-matsu

More than 70,000 pine trees lined the coastline around Rikuzen-takata until 2011, when all but one were destroyed in the tsunami. That tree, known as the Miracle Pine, survived for over a year, until salination from the inundation caused its demise. A replica was constructed in its place and serves as a touching memorial, symbolising hope. A memorial park is under construction around the site, including the replanting of a pine grove from pine cones collected from the original trees.