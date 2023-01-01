Goishi Kaigan

This 6km scenic stretch of rocky coastline and picturesque beaches around Ōfunato is home to a number of geological attractions, including Ranboya Gorge, a watery canyon with 30m-high walls that is navigable by boats on calm days. Nearby Kaminariiwa Rock (雷岩; Thunder Rock) is one of the officially designated '100 Soundscapes of Japan' due to the deep rumbling sound produced when waves enter caverns in the rock. Around 4km of easily navigable walking trails hug the clifftops.

Campers can stay at the beachside campground.