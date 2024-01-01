Iwate-kōen

Iwate Prefecture

If you head east on foot from the train station along Kaiun-bashi for about 2km, you’ll eventually come to this landscaped park, where Morioka-jō once stood. All that remains of the castle, completed in 1633 and destroyed in 1874, are its moss-covered stone foundation walls. Still, you can get a sense of its scale.

  • Tazawa-ko

    Tazawa-ko

    24.25 MILES

    The under-visited beach at Shirahama (白浜) is a real find for open-water swimmers and beach bums due to its clear-blue water, shallow entry and…

  • Tatsuko

    Tatsuko

    27.52 MILES

    Legend has it that long ago, a local maiden, Tatsuko, believing that the spring water would make her beauty last forever, drank so much that she turned…

  • Tsuzuki-ishi

    Tsuzuki-ishi

    29.91 MILES

    A curious rock that rests amid aromatic cedars, Tsuzuki-ishi is either a natural formation or a dolmen (primitive tomb). A short, steep hike rewards you…

  • Rock-Splitting Cherry Tree

    Rock-Splitting Cherry Tree

    0.21 MILES

    A huge cracked granite boulder sits in front of the Morioka District Court, out of which sprouts this large cherry tree, said to be almost four hundred…

  • Sakurayama-jinja

    Sakurayama-jinja

    0.08 MILES

    The start and end point for the Sansa Odori dancers in Morioka's biggest festival is this modest shrine on the edge of Iwate-kōen.

