Rock-Splitting Cherry Tree

Iwate Prefecture

A huge cracked granite boulder sits in front of the Morioka District Court, out of which sprouts this large cherry tree, said to be almost four hundred years old. The tree is a much-loved local attraction, though there is some debate over whether or not it actually grew through the stone.

  • Tazawa-ko

    Tazawa-ko

    24.27 MILES

    The under-visited beach at Shirahama (白浜) is a real find for open-water swimmers and beach bums due to its clear-blue water, shallow entry and…

  • Tatsuko

    Tatsuko

    27.55 MILES

    Legend has it that long ago, a local maiden, Tatsuko, believing that the spring water would make her beauty last forever, drank so much that she turned…

  • Iwate-kōen

    Iwate-kōen

    0.21 MILES

    If you head east on foot from the train station along Kaiun-bashi for about 2km, you’ll eventually come to this landscaped park, where Morioka-jō once…

  • Sakurayama-jinja

    Sakurayama-jinja

    0.16 MILES

    The start and end point for the Sansa Odori dancers in Morioka's biggest festival is this modest shrine on the edge of Iwate-kōen.

View more attractions

