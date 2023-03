Rows of Hinamatsuri dolls welcome visitors to this centuries-old brewery overseen by one of the oldest families in Akita Prefecture. Andō makes soy sauce and miso (sorry, tipplers, not that kind of brewery!) in a beautiful, brick storehouse from the late 19th century. You can tour a few rooms and sample the wares (for free!) in the cosy cafe. There are also all sorts of soy-flavoured products available for purchase, from sauce to ice cream.