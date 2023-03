Locals flock to this lush, leafy oasis on sunny days. The grounds were originally home to Akita's castle, built in 1604, which was destroyed with other feudal relics during the Meiji Restoration. A picturesque, waterlily-choked moat still guards the entrance to the park, and a few pieces of the castle foundation remain, along with plenty of grassy patches and strolling paths. A reconstruction of a guard tower in the northwestern corner offers views over the city (¥100).