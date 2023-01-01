Akita Museum of Art

Akita's most famous artwork, Tsuguharu Foujita's Events of Akita, is reputed to be the world's largest canvas painting, measuring 3.65m by 20.5m and depicting traditional Akita life through the seasons. It's the clear highlight of an otherwise fairly underwhelming collection in this Tadao Ando–designed museum, which also hosts regular temporary exhibitions. Visitors can rest in the 2nd-floor cafe, from where the reflecting pool seems to run directly into Senshū-kōen's moat.