If you can't make it to town for the Kantō Matsuri pole lantern festival, this small museum is the next best thing. The highlight is a large hall with displays of sky-high poles adorned with dozens of paper lanterns. Try to time your visit to coincide with the Kantō demonstrations (weekends at 1.30pm and 2.10pm).

The museum is also home to the restored Old Kaneko Family House, built in 1887.