This remarkable vine bridge is one of only three left in the valley – the other two are further east in Higashi Iya. Unfortunately this one has been totally overshadowed by a monstrous bus and car parking area, plus an information centre. If you've got your own wheels, head to the twin bridges in Higashi Iya instead for a much more enjoyable experience. If you do visit this bridge, also check out the nearby Biwa-no-taki, an impressive 50m-high waterfall.