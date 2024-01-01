Castle-Guard Residences

Just south of the castle ruins is a street of original row houses built as residences for the samurai charged with guarding the castle. One (closest to the castle grounds) is open to the public; the others, hidden behind neat hedgerows, are still homes (modernised inside), some occupied by descendants of the original guards.
