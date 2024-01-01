Castle-Guard Residences

Kansai

Just south of the castle ruins is a street of original row houses built as residences for the samurai charged with guarding the castle. One (closest to the castle grounds) is open to the public; the others, hidden behind neat hedgerows, are still homes (modernised inside), some occupied by descendants of the original guards.

  • Naikū

    Naikū

    14.04 MILES

    Ise-jingū's inner shrine is dedicated to the sun goddess, Amaterasu-Ōmikami, considered the ancestral goddess of the imperial family and guardian deity of…

  • Murō-ji

    Murō-ji

    27.86 MILES

    Secluded in thick forest, this Shingon temple was founded in the 9th century. It's nicknamed 'Women's Kōya-san' because, unlike the more famous centre of…

  • Shrine at Geku (Outer Shrine), Ise-Jingu Grand Shrine, Ise, Kansai (Western Province), Honshu, Japan

    Ise-jingū

    11.81 MILES

    Believed to have been founded in the 3rd century, Ise-jingū is Japan's most venerated Shintō shrine. It’s in two parts – Gekū, the outer shrine, and Naikū…

  • Gekū

    Gekū

    11.82 MILES

    Ise-jingū's outer shrine dates from the 5th century and enshrines the god of food, clothing and housing, Toyo'uke-no-Ōmikami. Daily offerings of rice are…

  • Oharai-machi

    Oharai-machi

    13.59 MILES

    This street approaching Naikū was developed in the Edo period (1603–1868), when pilgrimages to Ise-jingū were at an all-time high, to provide visitors…

  • Shinmei-jinja

    Shinmei-jinja

    24.94 MILES

    Popularly known as Ishigami-san, this humble shrine is dedicated to the goddess Tamayori-hime and has long been a place for the area’s ama (traditional…

  • Takita Residence

    Takita Residence

    27.96 MILES

    The restored Takita Residence (c 1850) was the home of a shipping magnate. Inside are replicas of bishu-kaisen (local trading ships) and displays of…

  • Sengūkan

    Sengūkan

    11.82 MILES

    At the entrance to Gekū, this museum illustrates Shikinen-Sengū, the ceremonial reconstruction of the buildings of the Ise shrines and the transfer of the…

