Ise-jingū's outer shrine dates from the 5th century and enshrines the god of food, clothing and housing, Toyo'uke-no-Ōmikami. Daily offerings of rice are made by shrine priests to the deity, who is charged with providing food to Amaterasu-Ōmikami, the goddess enshrined at Naikū. The main shrine building here is Goshōden, about 10 minutes' walk from the shrine entrance. Adjacent to the main shrine are three smaller shrines that are not fenced off.