Popularly known as Ishigami-san, this humble shrine is dedicated to the goddess Tamayori-hime and has long been a place for the area’s ama (traditional shellfish divers) to pray for safety. Between 9am and 5pm a kiosk sells handmade linen amulets marked with divers’ signature five-pointed star and lattice symbols for good luck.

From Toba Station there is one bus daily to Osatsu (¥600, 40 minutes), which stops in front of the shrine. It's much more convenient to visit via car.