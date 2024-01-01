Nagahama Hikiyama Museum

Kansai

Two of the hikiyama (festival floats) used during Nagahama's famous Hikiyama Matsuri are on display here, along with video footage of the festival.

The museum is on the eastern side of Kurokabe Square.

