This landscaped garden, inspired by an ancient Chinese garden and criss-crossed by waterways and wooden bridges, was created in the 17th century by the fourth lord of Hikone-jō. The central pond is fed by Biwa-ko. Stop at the teahouse for matcha (powdered green tea) and a traditional Japanese sweet (¥500).

The garden can be accessed directly from Hikone-jō, but it's a little confusing; look for signs in Japanese or ask for directions.