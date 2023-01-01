Temples are great repositories of artwork, though most only allow visitors in a few times a year (if at all) to see them. This isn't the case at Daitsū-ji, where you're free to wander the worn tatami (tightly woven floor matting) passages to see centuries-old paintings of landscapes and wildlife – including Important Cultural Properties by members of the Kanō school – on fusuma (sliding doors) and byōbu (folding screens), as they were meant to be seen (and not behind glass).