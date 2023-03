Kurokabe means 'black walls' and many of the stucco shopfronts in this historic district are charcoal grey. The shops themselves sell craft and takeaway items (like croquettes stuffed with Omi-gyū, the local variety of Japanese beef); others are cafes and galleries. The area is about five minutes on foot from Nagahama Station's east exit.

Exit left, turn right at the pair of bronze statues and take the first left across from Shiga Bank; Kurokabe Sq begins about 100m further on.