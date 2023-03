It might be best known for its autumn maple leaves, but this small temple is well worth a visit any time of the year. It has two stunning gardens – the first is an incredible kare-sansui garden called Honryu-tei (Dragon Garden) and as you pass through the gate you'll come to the second, a very pretty stroll garden. Take your time wandering around; there's a pond, a small bamboo forest and breathtaking views from the small hill behind the temple.

Pair it with a visit to nearby Shisen-dō.