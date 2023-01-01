Takara-ga-ike-kōen

This expansive park is an excellent place for a stroll or picnic in natural surroundings. Far from the throngs in the city centre, it is a popular place for birdwatching and has spacious gardens. There is a 1.8km loop around the main pond, where rowboats can be hired for ¥1000 per hour and paddleboats are ¥1000 per 30 minutes.

In the northeast of the park, the Kyoto International Conference Hall is an unfortunate attempt at replicating Japan’s traditional thatched-roof gasshō-zukuri style in concrete. Behind the conference hall, the Hosho-an Teahouse (designed by Soshitsu Sen, Grand Tea-Master XV of the Urasenke school) is worth a look.