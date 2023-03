This delightful little temple does not boast any spectacular buildings or treasures, but it has a lovely moss garden and is almost completely ignored by tourists, making it a great place to sit and contemplate. From the car park and bus station near Saihō-ji, there is a stone staircase that climbs to the road leading to Jizō-in (it helps to ask someone to point the way, as it’s not entirely clear). It's a five-minute walk from the bus station.