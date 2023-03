For anyone wanting a taste of the alpine without having to brave the steep ascent, this scenic ropeway whisks you quickly up to the summit of Tamoyachi-dake (田茂萢岳; 1324m). From there you can follow an elaborate network of hiking trails, although purists prefer the magnificent one-day Hakkōda-san loop that starts and finishes just outside the Sukayu Onsen Ryokan.