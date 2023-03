The former home and garden of the wealthy Fujita family, this beautiful example of a manicured Japanese garden is the second largest in Tōhoku. Meandering around its many ponds, waterfalls and bridges is a delight. It also features a wonderful teahouse and a Western-styled Meiji-era mansion, which now serves as a cafe (dessert sets ¥770), replete with grand piano and lovely terrace with views of the gardens.