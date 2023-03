A 10-minute walk southwest of the Hirosaki-jō ruins brings you to an atmospheric temple district redolent of feudal times. At the top of the hill, Chōshō-ji comprises the oldest wooden building in Aomori Prefecture and rows of mausoleums built for the rulers of the Tsugaru clan. Views of Iwaki-san from the imposing stupa to the right of the main temple building are inspiring.