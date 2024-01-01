Perched atop Kinka-zan and with sweeping views over the cities of Gifu and Nagoya, this castle is a 1956 concrete replica of daimyō Oda Nobunaga's stronghold, destroyed in 1600, the ruins of which were finished off in WWII. There's an hour-long hiking trail from the park below.
Gifu-jō
Central Honshū
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
