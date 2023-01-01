Bob Marley Mausoleum & Museum

Bob Marley's resting place could be such a great attraction. There's the tiny house where the singer spent his early years, and his simple marble tomb is genuinely moving. Unfortunately, the site's relentlessly cynical commercialization and the hoary tales from guides grubbing for tips may depress the casual visitor and upset those who ever got a spiritual lift from the man's music. Pity poor Marley – he wanted to go to Zion but ended up buried in Babylon: adjust your expectations accordingly.