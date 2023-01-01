Good Hope Great House

The former home of John Tharp, Jamaica's largest land and slave owner in the late 18th century, sits on a hill overlooking the estate. A Good Hope Estate pass allows you to visit this high-beamed, stone edifice on an hour-long tour. You can walk its breezy verandas, with the floorboards made from now extinct orangewood, and admire the original tiled bath. The house is said to be haunted by the ghost of Elizabeth Williams, the original lady of the house.

Tours of the great house are part of the aviary, Challenge Course and waterpark pass.