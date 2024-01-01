Barrett House

Montego Bay & Northwest Coast

At the top of Market St, opposite Scotiabank, is the ruin of Barrett House, missing its top floor. Built in 1799, it's hard to believe now that this used to be one of the finest merchant houses in Falmouth, belonging to the Barrett family who came to Jamaica in 1655 as part of Cromwell's army.

