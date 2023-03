The Schola Tedesca has been the spiritual home of Venice’s Ashkenazi community since 1528. By 16th-century Venetian law, only the German Jewish community could trade in money-lending, and their success shows in the handsome decor. The baroque pulpit and carved benches downstairs are topped by a gilded, elliptical women’s gallery, modelled after a Venetian opera balcony. Entry is by guided tour via Museo Ebraico.