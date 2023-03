Housed in Palazzo dei Consoli, this museum is home to the celebrated Iguvine Tables (also known as the Eugubian Tables or Tablets), seven bronze tablets inscribed with ancient text. Discovered in 1444 and dated to between 300 BC and 100 BC, these are considered the finest existing samples of the ancient Umbrian language. Further archaeological finds are also on show alongside a rich coin collection.

Upstairs is a picture and ceramics gallery featuring works from the medieval Gubbian school.