Chianti 1-Day Tour from Florence: Siena, San Gimignano, Greve

Leave Florence by air-conditioned coach and travel south to Siena, passing through the postcard-perfect Tuscan countryside. Travel through the area known as Chianti, admiring the idyllic landscape of verdant green hills punctuated by cypress trees, vineyards and olive groves. After 1.5 hours, stop in the medieval walled city of Siena – Tuscany’s elegantly beautiful second city.Your first visit is the Basilica of San Domenico, a treasure chest of Renaissance dedicated to St. Catherine of Siena. Head inside the Basilica with your guide and admire its highlights. After marveling at the artwork, continue with your guide on a walking tour of the old town until you reach the Cathedral (exterior visit) and then stroll to one of the city's contrada museums.The museum is dedicated to information about Siena’s famous contrades, and as you browse the exhibits, your guide will talk to you about their origins. Loosely translated as districts, the contrades have individual legacies of traditions and each one boasts their own flag and anthems. Learn of the contrades’ role during Siena’s legendary Palio horse race, and browse the historical documents on display.After a break in Piazza del Campo for lunch (own expense), you will reach San Gimignano, a small and world famous walled town located on a hilltop, which remained intact through the centuries, renowned for its tall towers, wonderful frescoes and many other valuable works of art: here we will be led until the heart of the historical center, where to have free time at disposal for its fascinating discovery.In the evening, crossing the gently Chianti rolling hills, you will arrive to a small and typical Winery where, after a short walk in the ancient vineyards, we will visit the suggestive barrique room and taste 4 fantastic wines, sampling also locally produced zero food miles. Finally, we will stop in the picturesque village of Greve in Chianti, to admire its famous main square flanked by arcades and browse through the local artisan shops, to end a memorable experience in the heart of Tuscany.*Please note that the order of the visits may change.