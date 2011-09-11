Welcome to Siena
Top experiences in Siena
Recent articles
Siena activities
Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour
Meet your local guide before heading for the hills on a scenic drive through the Tuscan countryside. Your first stop for the day is gothic Siena, famous for its medieval streets. Choose to join a guided tour through the city(free entry inside the Cathedral is included). Or, alternatively, you're free to marvel the sights of Siena at your own pace, enjoy a drink in an open air cafe and meet the locals. Enjoy a stroll among Chianti vineyards, olive groves and wine cellars before indulging in a traditional Tuscan lunch amongst the Sienese hills where Chianti wine is produced. Surrounded by grapes vines you'll have the opportunity to meet fellow travelers while feasting on local foods including cold meats, salads, pasta and bread. A wine-tasting class will be held during lunch including free samples of wine and olive oil (which are also available for purchase). After lunch you will visit San Gimignano where you can roam the maze of cobbled streets and small squares, grab a gelato and walk between San Gimignano's famous 14 towers. Your final stop is Pisa, where you can take an up-close inspection of The Leaning Tower, view the Cathedral, the Baptistery and monumental Cemetery in Pisa before venturing back to Florence where your full-day tour concludes. Want to skip the long lines at the Leaning Tower of Pisa?Upgrade to the Tour & Leaning Tower of Pisa option and you’ll receive pre-booked entrance tickets. Go to the front of the queue at the Leaning Tower of Pisa without having to wait in line and experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to climb the world’s most titled tower. Leaning Tower of Pisa has 296 steps over 7 floors. The climb will take approximately 30 minutes. You will arrive in Pisa approx. 6pm and leave 6.50pm. Children aged 8 years and under are not permitted to climb the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Chianti 1-Day Tour from Florence: Siena, San Gimignano, Greve
Leave Florence by air-conditioned coach and travel south to Siena, passing through the postcard-perfect Tuscan countryside. Travel through the area known as Chianti, admiring the idyllic landscape of verdant green hills punctuated by cypress trees, vineyards and olive groves. After 1.5 hours, stop in the medieval walled city of Siena – Tuscany’s elegantly beautiful second city.Your first visit is the Basilica of San Domenico, a treasure chest of Renaissance dedicated to St. Catherine of Siena. Head inside the Basilica with your guide and admire its highlights. After marveling at the artwork, continue with your guide on a walking tour of the old town until you reach the Cathedral (exterior visit) and then stroll to one of the city's contrada museums.The museum is dedicated to information about Siena’s famous contrades, and as you browse the exhibits, your guide will talk to you about their origins. Loosely translated as districts, the contrades have individual legacies of traditions and each one boasts their own flag and anthems. Learn of the contrades’ role during Siena’s legendary Palio horse race, and browse the historical documents on display.After a break in Piazza del Campo for lunch (own expense), you will reach San Gimignano, a small and world famous walled town located on a hilltop, which remained intact through the centuries, renowned for its tall towers, wonderful frescoes and many other valuable works of art: here we will be led until the heart of the historical center, where to have free time at disposal for its fascinating discovery.In the evening, crossing the gently Chianti rolling hills, you will arrive to a small and typical Winery where, after a short walk in the ancient vineyards, we will visit the suggestive barrique room and taste 4 fantastic wines, sampling also locally produced zero food miles. Finally, we will stop in the picturesque village of Greve in Chianti, to admire its famous main square flanked by arcades and browse through the local artisan shops, to end a memorable experience in the heart of Tuscany.*Please note that the order of the visits may change.
Small-Group Tuscany Wine-Tasting Tour from Florence
Enjoy a comfortable, scenic drive to the Chianti wine region, located approximately one hour from central Florence. Pass the magnificent Tuscan countryside, characterized by an abundance of lush green hills, olive trees, cypresses and vineyards. Arrive in Chianti, the region between Florence and Siena where the world-famous, red Chianti wines are produced. Visit two wineries in the region and sample famous local wines. Taste a delicious Chianti Classico, made from grapes grown between Florence and Siena. Your sommelier guide will illustrate the different characteristics of the wines and explain how the Sangiovese and Canaiolo grapes are grown and blended. With up to six Chianti wines and several quality Tuscan olive oils to sample, you'll be able to distinguish the different acidities that comprise each unique flavor!After your winery visits, break for lunch at a traditional Tuscan restaurant. Relax with your fellow wine lovers and enjoy an indulgent 3-course lunch. Drinks are included with your meal, so you may sample more Italian wines as you eat!
Brunello di Montalcino Wine Tasting Tour from Siena
Leave Siena in the morning and set off in a comfortable, air-conditioned minivan toward the famous wine hills of Montalcino in Italy’s Tuscany wine region. The first stop is at a small, traditional winery, where you'll walk among the vineyards, explore the cellars, and enjoy your first Brunello di Montalcino wine tasting of the day.Next, arrive in Montalcino, the hilltop town that gives its name to the region and its wines. Here, you'll have the opportunity to walk around the walls of the fortress where brave soldiers of the Republic of Siena made their last stand to Florence during battles in medieval times. Explore this captivating town independently and visit the town’s stores, taste the famous Brunello wines, or simply enjoy the incredible views overlooking the valley below. After your visit to Montalcino, continue your drive to a family-run winery, where you’ll be introduced to the owners and winemakers themselves. Visit the farm before sitting down to enjoy a traditional Tuscan meal (included) accompanied by delicious wines produced in this region.After lunch, consisting of antipasti, pasta or risotto, desert, coffee and wine tastings, visit the stunning, ancient Benedictine abbey of Sant'Antimo, a special place radiating tranquility, set in a fabulous landscape. With your expert guide, explore the inside of the abbey and learn about its fascinating history. You may get the chance to witness the monks singing Gregorian chants as you enjoy the serene natural surroundings.In the afternoon, head to a third winery, where you'll get a detailed explanation of the wine-making processes, learn about the tools used, discover how the vines are cared for, and learn about the long aging process in oak barrels that gives these wines their distinctive flavor. After visiting the cellars and getting to know the winemakers you can sit down for a last tasting of this 'Nectar of the Gods', before enjoying a relaxing ride back to Siena.
Skip the Line: Siena Duomo and City Walking Tour
To begin your walking tour of Siena, meet your friendly guide at the magnificent Basilica of San Domenico and admire its Gothic architecture constructed entirely in brick. Explore Siena’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town by foot and listen as your guide points out Palazzo Tolomei, which is said to be the oldest private palace in Siena. Next, walk to Siena's famous Piazza del Campo, a gorgeous square that represents day-to-day life of this medieval city and is widely considered one of the most beautiful squares in Europe. See the imposing stone tower of Palazzo Chigi Saracini, a palace erected in the mid-12th century by the powerful Marescotti family. Currently, this building is the seat of the prestigious Accademia Musicale, founded in 1923.Continue your tour to one of the most spectacular cathedrals in Italy, the Siena Duomo (Siena Cathedral), named locally as Il Duomo. After skipping the entrance line with your skip-the-line ticket, your guide will escort you into this breathtaking cathedral to see impressive masterpieces by Donatello, Bernini and Michelangelo. Admire the exquisite Gothic architecture; walk through nave arcades with Renaissance busts of popes and emperors; and marvel at the unique black-and-white-striped bell tower. After your tour, you’ll leave feeling truly enchanted.
Siena, Pisa, and San Gimignano Tour with Lunch from Florence
Leave Florence in the morning by air-conditioned coach. Settle into your seat and gaze out the window as you journey into the Tuscan hills. As you travel, find out more about the day’s itinerary from the onboard tour escort.Arrive in Siena, a well-preserved medieval city that’s famous for the Palio horse race, a dramatic bareback spectacle that takes place in a central square. Take a guided tour around Siena’s winding lanes and admire the city's ornamental Gothic facades. Visit the impressively ornate Siena Cathedral, the city’s number one landmark, and listen to interesting anecdotes about the city's history.Next, take a break for a 3-course lunch, which will take place in a local winery or restaurant. Munch on delicious regional cuisine such as pasta or bruschetta, accompanied by samples of two or three wines. Once your appetite has been sated, continue on to San Gimignano, a medieval hilltop town that’s known for its striking towers. When viewed from afar, these medieval structures tower above the rest of the cityscape. Explore the cobbled streets and pretty piazzas of San Gimignano independently.Rejoin the group and head to Pisa, where the next leg of the tour takes place. Upon arrival in the city, set off independently to check out what Pisa has to offer. Hang out in its vibrant cafes and bars, or visit its noteworthy sites, chief among them Pisa's Duomo, Pisa Baptistry (Battistero) and the UNESCO-listed Leaning Tower of Pisa.Later that afternoon, hop back on your coach for the journey back to Florence, where your tour concludes.